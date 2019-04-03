The government’s chief tax-law writer demanded Wednesday that the IRS turn over President Trump’s tax returns, saying Congress must see the secret documents in order to devise new laws governing presidential audits.

Rep. Richard E. Neal, chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, said he wanted to see Mr. Trump’s returns from 2013 to 2018, and set an April 10 deadline for turning them over.

The president has repeatedly refuted calls to make his returns public, saying he’s facing an IRS audit and doesn’t want the information out.

He’s also bucked tradition in which every major party presidential nominee dating back decades released some tax returns.

Mr. Neal demanded the IRS not only reveal the tax returns, but also say whether Mr. Trump has faced an audit in any of those years, and what the outcome was.

The chairman also asked for the tax returns and audit records of eight other entities associated with Mr. Trump, including his revocable trust and his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Tax returns are supposed to be kept private under federal law. But the law does include a provision giving the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee authority to look at returns.

Once in the committee’s possession, the expectation on Capitol Hill is that the information will quickly find its way into the public sphere.

Mr. Neal, though, took pains to try to shield any back-and-forth he has with the IRS from public view. He declared that the letter he sent to the IRS is not actually a public record but rather a committee document, any documents the IRS created to respond to it are also committee records and thus not subject to the Freedom of Information Act.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.