President Trump on Wednesday downplayed the idea his Florida club has lax security after the arrest of a woman who had two Chinese passports and a device with malware on its grounds.

The woman, identified as Yujing Zhang, reportedly gave conflicting stories about why she was at Mar-a-Lago and was confrontational with workers.

Democrats said Wednesday they want the FBI to probe whether the club is vulnerable, yet Mr. Trump brushed it off.

“I saw the story. I haven’t spoken to anyone,” he told reporters at the White House. “We have extremely good control.”

He also lauded a receptionist who stepped in after the woman got beyond the first round of security.

“The person at the front desk did a very good job, to be honest with you,” Mr. Trump said.

He also distanced himself from Li Cindy Yang, a local spa owner who’s been spotted at Mar-a-Lago events and is the subject of another Democratic request for FBI investigations into allegations of “potential human trafficking, unlawful foreign lobbying and other activities.”

Mr. Trump said, “Who is that?” when asked about her by reporters on Wednesday.

Reporters at the White House jogged his memory.

“She’s the one that came to the party. I don’t know anything about her,” Mr. Trump said. “I take a lot of pictures with people, like a selfie or something. I do that a lot. Sometimes, depending on where I am or what I’m doing, hundreds of times a day. But no, I don’t know anything about her.”

