GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Police in Grand Forks are investigating the death of a man found in a parking lot near a park.

Authorities say officers on routine patrol in the area of Bringwatt Park discovered the man’s body about 1 a.m. Wednesday. Police say they have few details on the victim and the circumstances of his death, but believe there is no danger to the public.

