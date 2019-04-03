LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say a male juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was discovered in an industrial area south of Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials announced the arrest on Wednesday. They did not immediately say where or when the boy was arrested, or how old he is.

Samantha Bustos was found dead in Compton on March 25, a day after her family reported her missing. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Detectives said Bustos had suffered a traumatic injury to her upper torso.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.