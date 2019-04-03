GOSHEN, N.Y. (AP) - An upstate New York man has admitted his role in a stabbing that left a 25-year-old Honduran immigrant dead.

Thirty-one-year-old Samuel Del Cid Hernandez pleaded guilty Tuesday in Orange County Court to a count of manslaughter. The Times Herald-Record reports he’ll get a negotiated sentence of 24 years in prison plus five years of post-release supervision in exchange for the plea.

The victim, Luis Garcia-Rivera, worked in construction and left behind a wife and an infant son.

Del Cid Hernandez admitted in court he stabbed Garcia-Rivera after an argument on Oct. 13, saying he intended to cause serious injury.

Del Cid Hernandez remains in Orange County Jail awaiting sentencing on June 6. He could face deportation after he serves his sentence for entering the U.S. illegally.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.