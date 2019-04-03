The State Department reached again into the ranks of Fox News Channel almunae for a new spokesperson, but this one is an erstwhile conservative critic of President Trump.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named former FNC contributor Morgan Ortagus to the post Wednesday.

Former Fox News contributor Morgan Ortagus, a previous critic of President Donald Trump, is named the new State Department spokesperson https://t.co/QtJnelsQdI pic.twitter.com/jqla66yrqJ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) April 4, 2019

“Morgan brings outstanding credentials and a record of public service to the position. She has worked her entire career in financial services, consulting, and diplomacy,” Mr. Pompeo said in a statement.

Ms. Ortagus, a Navy reserve officer who also has worked on public diplomacy in Iraq and been a spokesperson with the U.S. Agency for International Development, criticized Mr. Trump during the 2016 campaign for an “isolationist foreign policy approach” and his “disgusting” mockery of the physically and mentally disabled, CNN reported Wednesday.

Former Fox News presenter Heather Nauert has been the State Department spokeswoman since 2017.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.