ASTORIA, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say an Oregon man is accused of posing as a teenager online to solicit sexually explicit images from children.

The Daily Astorian reports 50-year-old David Norman Stanley Hall pleaded not guilty Monday to 11 counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct and 15 counts of encouraging child sex abuse.

The Seaside man is being held on $1 million bail.

Clatsop County District Attorney Ron Brown says a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led police to trace a computer to Hall.

Brown says Hall would send explicit photos of teenage girls or boys to try get children to send sexual images back.

Brown says there are about 10 victims who appear to be from several different areas of the country.

