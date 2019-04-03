DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been shot outside a North Carolina courthouse.
News outlets report that Durham Police spokesman Wil Glenn said the shooting happened Wednesday morning after a confrontation in front of the courthouse. He says the man was shot several times and collapsed. Glenn says two people were arrested after a short car chase.
Police say the man is in serious, but stable condition.
