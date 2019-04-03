BRANDON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities were quick to arrest a man who posted video of himself driving 180 mph (290 kph) on a suburban Mississippi road.

Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke says deputies arrested 38-year-old Beau Alan Rogel of Brandon on Monday after he posted the video on YouTube.

Rogel was charged with reckless driving and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

His wife, Christina Ann Rogel, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Duke says she tried to block deputies from executing a warrant and lied about Beau Rogel’s whereabouts, only to have him drive up as deputies searched.

Deputies seized two weapons and the Ford Mustang seen in the video.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.