BRANDON, Miss. (AP) - Authorities were quick to arrest a man who posted video of himself driving 180 mph (290 kph) on a suburban Mississippi road.
Rankin County Undersheriff Raymond Duke says deputies arrested 38-year-old Beau Alan Rogel of Brandon on Monday after he posted the video on YouTube.
Rogel was charged with reckless driving and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.
His wife, Christina Ann Rogel, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Duke says she tried to block deputies from executing a warrant and lied about Beau Rogel’s whereabouts, only to have him drive up as deputies searched.
Deputies seized two weapons and the Ford Mustang seen in the video.
