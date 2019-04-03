A California music shop accountant has been fired after she berated an elderly Jewish man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat inside a Palo Alto Starbucks this week.

Rebecca Parker Mankey detailed the encounter on Facebook and Twitter on Monday, posting photos of the 74-year-old President Trump supporter and labeling him a “hater of brown people,” the Palo Alto Weekly reported. Ms. Mankey said she yelled at the man and tried — unsuccessfully — to get other Starbucks customers to join in on her tirade. She said she berated the man all the way to his car and then vowed to give him “nowhere to hide,” the Weekly reported.

“I am going to publicly shame him in town and try to get him fired and kicked out of every club he is in,” Ms. Mankey wrote, according to a screenshot posted by a woman named Amy with the Twitter handle @RightHookUSA, who vowed to inform Ms. Mankey’s husband’s employers of her behavior.

Parker Mankey is doxxing an old man on Facebook because he wore a MAGA hat in public.



I’ve messaged Parker & let “her” know that I will be contacting “her” husbands work that “she” publicly posts on her FB page, to show them the violence their employees’ wife is promoting. pic.twitter.com/r45rU8RVPO — Amy (@RightHookUSA) April 2, 2019

“I am going to go to his house and march up and down carrying a sign that says he hates black people,” Ms. Mankey wrote. “I am going to organize protests where he works and make him feel as unsafe as he made every brown person he met today.”

According to the Weekly, Ms. Mankey also wrote that she told the man to call the police so that she could learn his name and where he lived, his wife’s name and where his children went to school. She has since deactivated her social media accounts, The Blaze reported.

Ms. Mankey told the Weekly that the posts have resulted in violent threats against herself and her now-former employer, Gryphon Stringed Instruments, where she worked as an accountant for the past four years.

In a statement posted on the Gryphon Facebook page, the company announced that Ms. Mankey had been fired and that her actions were “not indicative of how we conduct ourselves at the shop.”

Gryphon manager Matt Lynch told the Weekly that the company’s Yelp page had taken a serious hit since Monday.

“What she said in no way reflects Gryphon or how the company feels,” he said. “It’s a big shock to us.”

Meanwhile, the 74-year-old Palo Alto man, whose name has not been reported, confirmed to the Weekly that Ms. Mankey’s description of the encounter was truthful.

“What’s happened around here is that people get the idea that if you’re for Trump you are an evil person,” he lamented.

“There is no intelligent dialogue. People watch right-wing websites and left-wing websites,” he said. “There’s no intelligent discussion at all. There used to be some sense of two political parties.”

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.