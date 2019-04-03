By - Associated Press - Wednesday, April 3, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Reno police say they’re investigating a death that is being treated as a homicide.

Police say the dead person was a male who found in front of a home Wednesday but they haven’t released the age.

According to police, “all involved individuals have been located” and no immediate arrest was made.

No identities were released.

