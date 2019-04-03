WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in northeast Sedgwick County.
Sedgwick County Lt. Tim Myers said deputies responding to a residential alarm a home early Tuesday found a man and woman in bed suffering from gunshots.
Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
KWCH reports Myers said investigators determined 54-year-old Johnna Raymond shot her husband, 70-year-old Robert Raymond, and then shot herself.
The investigation is continuing.
