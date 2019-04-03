PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - A new report shows that serious crime in South Dakota declined last year.

The report released Tuesday by Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg defines serious crimes as those against person, property or society. There were 51,488 of those offenses reported last year, compared to 53,182 in 2017. That’s a 3.2 percent decrease.

Murders decreased by 40 percent, from 20 homicides in 2017 to 12 last year. There was a 5 percent increase in forcible rape, from 467 two years ago to 490 in 2018.

Drug crimes have increased by 49 percent over the last six years, including the less than 1 percent decrease in 2018, when there were 8,205 arrests.

The report shows a total of 2,365 burglaries, which is a more than 5 percent decrease from last year.

