CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man has been charged with illegally taking nude or partially nude videos of 80 men and three minors at a northern Virginia spa and posting some for sale on the internet.

Twenty-eight-year-old Kwame Anderson of Newport News is facing felony charges for unlawful filming of a minor and a misdemeanor for unlawfully filming an adult.

Fairfax County Police said Wednesday the videos were taken at Spa World in Centreville, a popular Korean spa in which nudity is mandated in certain sex-segregated areas.

Police say the investigation began in May when a man came across a nude video of himself for sale on a social media site. The man contacted Spa World, which contacted police.

Anderson is jailed in Newport News awaiting extradition. Court records don’t list an attorney.

