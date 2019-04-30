WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - The boyfriend of a Connecticut woman found dead in the driveway of a Waterbury home has been charged with murder.

Waterbury police on Tuesday announced that 33-year-old Luisito Dejesus is charged with murder in the death of 33-year-old Nathalie Feliciano.

Feliciano was found shot in the head at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. Family members say she was at a party when she went outside to talk to Dejesus.

They say the couple had been dating about six months and described their relationship as toxic.

Dejesus, of Hartford, was apprehended Monday afternoon following a police pursuit through several towns.

He is being held on $3 million bond pending a court appearance. His case was not listed in online court records and it was not clear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.