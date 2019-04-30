On Wednesdays, The Light Horse (715 King St., Alexandria) introduces “Joint Chiefs Night” from 4-10 p.m. to honor the five branches of the military with specialty cocktails and 15% off the entire bill for guests with military ID. A portion of the proceeds goes to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a nonprofit that supports families and friends grieving the loss of a member of the armed forces.

Every Wednesday in May, The Graham Georgetown (1075 Thomas Jefferson St. NW) promotes “Vines With a View” on its rooftop with a cheese plate special, sangria punch and $20 off all wine bottles, accompanied by live music throughout the evening.

Slate Wine Bar + Bistro (2404 Wisconsin Ave. NW) is holding its annual rose wine tasting on Thursday from 5-9 p.m. A European rose flight of four 2-ounce pours for $16 and an American rose flight of three 2-ounce pours for $18 will be available.

Friday is World Press Freedom Day. On Thursday, Union Street Public House (121 S. Union St., Alexandria) will join other restaurants nationwide in “Night Out for Austin Tice” and donate a portion of its proceeds to the FBI’s reward for information leading to the safe return of U.S. journalist Austin Tice, who was kidnapped in Syria in 2012 and is thought to be alive.

Watch the lead-up to the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby at City Tap House Penn Quarter (901 Ninth St. NW) Saturday during brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Don your hat or take part in complimentary hat decorating. A $100 gift certificate will be awarded for the best hat. The post time for the derby is 6:50 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated with a variety of special Mexican-inspired dishes and margaritas at MXDC Cocina Mexicana (666 14th St. NW) Friday through Sunday, from 11:30 a.m. to midnight. On Sunday, the restaurant will serve special tacos and signature appetizers for $7 each.

Tacos, Tortas & Tequila (8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring) will offer five house-made margaritas priced at $5 on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Newly opened TTT Mexican Diner (2900 Wilson Blvd., Suite 103, Arlington), specializing in authentic Mexican street food, will have a DJ spinning music on Sunday from 8 p.m. until closing.

Stinging nettles are in season and on the menu at The Dish & Dram (10301 Kensington Parkway, Kensington), where Chef Andrew Menger is preparing nettle risotto with nettle puree and edible baby yellow flowers.

For the entire month of May, Morton’s The Steakhouse (1050 Connecticut Ave. NW; 7400 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda; 11956 Market Street, Reston Town Center) is offering its Gorgonzola-Bacon Burger, featuring Gorgonzola, Nueske’s bacon, red onion marmalade and Bibb lettuce on a brioche bun, with matchstick fries for $25.

High Street Cafe (1303 Wisconsin Ave. NW) will celebrate the Georgetown Garden Club’s annual garden tour May 11 with a variety of specials available during May, such as the garden spring salad and the chocolate “flowerless” cake. Proceeds from the garden tour are contributed to Georgetown’s parks, recreational facilities, green spaces and conservation scholarships.

Jazz in the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden (Constitution Avenue and Seventh Street NW) starts May 17 from 5-8:30 p.m. Free concerts are presented every Friday through Aug. 23. The musical variety will include African fusion and New Orleans Dixieland.

On May 18 at 7:30 p.m., Red’s Table (11150 South Lakes Drive, Reston) will host a guided five-course dinner, priced at $95 and showcasing a variety of local wines from Virginia’s Delaplane Cellars.

On May 22, from 7-10 p.m., Mastro’s Steakhouse (600 13th St. NW) sponsors a four-course dinner, priced at $190, paired with Garrison Brothers bourbons, premium whiskeys from Texas. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Team Rubicon, a nonprofit that provides relief to those affected by natural disasters.

Louisiana crawfish season has begun at Bayou Bakery, Coffee Bar & Eatery (1515 N. Courthouse Road, Arlington), and the next crawfish boil, priced at $35, takes place on May 25 from 4-6 p.m. Included are corn on the cob, new potatoes, coleslaw, miniature muff-a-lottas and cornbread.

The annual Delaplane Strawberry Festival (Sky Meadows State Park, 11012 Edmonds Lane, Delaplane, Virginia) takes place on May 25 and 26. The event includes live music, children’s activities, raffles, food vendors and crafts. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. Tickets are priced at $25 per car at the gate or $20 with an advance purchase from DelaplaneStrawberryFestival.com.

Alas, it’s goodbye to Chinese restaurant Meiwah (1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW), a D.C. favorite for 20 years, which is closing on May 15. But owner Larry La promises that cooking continues at the Chevy Chase location (4457 Willard Ave.).

