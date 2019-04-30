Here are excerpts from recent editorials in Oklahoma newspapers:

The Oklahoman. April 28, 2019.

- Lankford seeking stability on trade

In answer to a question, Sen. James Lankford showed his usual restraint regarding President Trump’s approach to trade: “The method is unusual, to say the least.”

It’s a method that has seen the United States slap large tariffs not just on places like China, which has high tariffs on U.S. products and has been pilfering our intellectual property for years, but also on longtime allies such as Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The first two in that trio are party to an agreement that is to take the place of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Yet since last year, the two countries also have been subject to U.S. tariffs of 25 percent on their steel and 10 percent on their aluminum, which the administration imposed citing the dubious grounds of “national security” authorized under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

U.S. companies impacted by the tariffs saw them initially as short-term headaches, Lankford, R-Oklahoma City, told The Oklahoman during a recent visit, “but now it’s gone on for a long time.”

“The 232 issue on steel and aluminum is pretty unexplainable to Canada and Mexico, how they’re a security threat,” he said.

Trump contends the United States needs robust steel production at home, to ease the need for help elsewhere if we face a conflict. However, Lankford notes that most of the steel needed for national defense is made in America, so that’s a tough argument. I’ve said that publicly to him (Trump) and I’ve said that privately to him.”

The 232 tariffs are a major obstacle to completing the revamped NAFTA deal, Lankford says. “That has to drop before it all gets finalized, and we’re encouraging him to do that.”

By “we’re” Lankford means a group of Republican senators who have been meeting with White House officials to discuss trade. Lankford is among those who would like to see the United States look to strike new deals with countries such as Japan, which places a 38.5 percent tariff on imported beef.

He also wants a better approach with China. Late fall, the administration placed 10 tariffs on $200 billion worth of products in what was the third round of its trade war with that country. Those tariffs could increase to 25 percent.

Those impact consumers and companies. Lankford noted Oklahoma is home to companies that engineer and design consumer electronics products here, but have them made in China. “They’re paying the full tariff . for those companies, it’s pretty significant for them to be able to deal with the tariffs.”

The senator said Trump, who more than once has commented on how much he “loves” tariffs, has also told him his goal is low tariffs or no tariffs. That would be ideal, of course. But in the meantime, keep the TUMS handy. If history is any guide, more upheaval is likely.

Muskogee Phoenix. April 28, 2019.

- Criminal justice reforms needed now more than ever

Oklahoma lawmakers have made progress toward satisfying the will of voters who demanded in 2016 that is was time for criminal justice reforms and an end to the state’s incarceration crisis.

The Oklahoma Senate advanced several reform measures that provide uniformity for some drug offenses, improve supervision of parolees and, among other things, cap excessive sentences for nonviolent crimes. Those were sent back to the House of Representatives and some appear ready for Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature.

Codification of these reform measures will help this state break free from the incarceration trap Oklahoma steered itself into when retribution became more important than deterrence when sentencing criminals. The state locks up more people per capita than any country in the world as a result of that tough-on-crime mentality, but it seems there is nothing good to show for it.

Wayne Green, editor of Tulsa World’s Editorial Page, did a little math that shows the potential exists for Oklahoma to have an extra $100 million for its annual budget if it imprisoned people at a rate equal to the national average. When he made some comparisons with Kansas, where the incarceration rate is slightly lower than average, he found household incomes were higher and the rate of violent crime lower.

There cannot be any realistic expectation of that happening should these measures become law. But it is clear that treatment is less expensive than incarceration and often more effective, which places less demand for prison beds and need for staff.

We encourage lawmakers to complete what remains to be done to make criminal justice reform in Oklahoma a reality. We urge the governor to follow through when those bills land on his desk.

Tulsa World. April 30, 2019.

- Rape kit testing law will solve crimes, bring justice

Legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt will change how rape kits are processed and tested, leading to more solved sex crimes and justice for victims.

Senate Bill 967 directs the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to develop a statewide tracking system for rape kits and place a priority on backlogged cases.

A rape kit contains the evidence collected during a sexual assault examination of a victim by medical professionals. It also represents a critical link to justice for the victim. Obviously, how it is handled and how quickly it is processed affects the healing process.

For decades, Oklahoma law enforcement offices have struggled with tracking rape kits and assuring that they are tested promptly. Thousands of kits have been found untested, some decades old.

When she was governor, Mary Fallin issued an executive order for an audit of all untested kits in Oklahoma.

But when the deadline for that audit came on Dec. 30, only 60 percent of the sheriff’s offices and fewer than half of the police departments in the state had responded. That’s unacceptable.

A task force was created last year to examine the issue of untested rape kits, and Attorney General Mike Hunter said legislation was needed to enact some of the recommendations.

If SB 967 works correctly, it will prevent kits from being lost or forgotten in law enforcement offices. The law provides a preference system in the backlogged cases for efficiency.

The rape kits backlog never should have happened. Systems and resources in the often underfunded and understaffed police and sheriffs’ departments were not updated to meet the demand.

Everyone has the same goal - catching criminals, preventing crimes and helping victims. The new law is a start to correcting systemic flaws and gaps that denied rape victims a chance at justice.

Rapists and other sex offenders need to be caught, and their victims deserve to see them punished.

