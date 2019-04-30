April 29, 2019

Chicago Tribune

AJ Freund could have been saved. DCFS needs to figure out why he wasn’t.

The possibility is sickening to contemplate: 5-year-old AJ Freund didn’t have to die. His death, allegedly at the hands of his parents, could have been prevented by a well-run child welfare system.

Witnesses in all corners of AJ’s life saw signs of abuse or neglect. A doctor, neighbors, police and others knew or suspected that much was amiss over the years. Many of them sounded alarms that were recorded by the courts and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, which once again finds itself struggling to explain why a child on its watch is now dead.

“Maybe someone hit me with a belt. Maybe mommy didn’t mean to hurt me,” a bruised AJ told a suspicious doctor in December, four months before he was beaten to death in Crystal Lake, according to reporting by the Tribune’s Christy Gutowski.

Yet AJ, who was born with opioids in his system, was left to live in a filthy house of horrors where it appears he was hurt again and again. Authorities have charged his parents, JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund, with his murder.

Last month, the tiny victim was Ja’hir Gibbons, age 2. Two years ago, it was Semaj Crosby, 17 months, of Joliet Township. There have been too many others over the years.

After Semaj’s killing, DCFS - not for the first time - pledged various changes. One of them was improving case reviews for children whose families, like Semaj’s and AJ’s, had drawn multiple investigations. A child welfare watchdog is not impressed: “There’s not been any consistent, systemic reforms,” said Charles Golbert, acting Cook County public guardian. “None of this is brain surgery. It’s commitment and resources and consistent, long-term-minded leadership.”

The failings at DCFS run right to the top of the organization. There has been a revolving door of leadership for years. Managers and investigators are tasked with the difficult job of looking into the private lives of troubled families and making responsible decisions about the welfare of children. Even the best-run agency would be challenged. DCFS is beleaguered.

This is the crisis facing Marc Smith, the newly appointed director of DCFS. AJ’s case did not happen on his watch, but he now owns the job of identifying and correcting the department’s failings.

Of immediate concern is how DCFS weighs the risks to children against the department’s desire to keep families intact. Smith told lawmakers during a budget hearing Friday that he supports the policy of keeping children with their parents “when they can provide a safe, nurturing environment.” But he said case workers will be better trained, and the agency will work more closely with the court system, to determine whether kids should be placed with a family member or in foster care.

The DCFS worker and supervisor who handled AJ’s case have been placed on administrative duties, Smith said. On the bigger issues of how to effectively manage high-risk families, DCFS officials didn’t have sufficient answers Friday, but they remain accountable.

When children are identified as being at risk, it becomes DCFS’ responsibility to keep them safe. That system failed AJ Freund.

As the new director, it’s now on Smith to do better by all children DCFS monitors, and by AJ’s memory - before the next avoidable tragedy happens.

___

April 28, 2019

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan

Stop blaming Chicago when it comes to Carbondale gun violence

Friday, April 12, was a surreal day in Carbondale.

First, an incident on a Carbondale Community High School bus, which involved a student who was allegedly armed with a handgun, forced the school to go on lockdown for a couple of hours in the morning. The lockdown was lifted less than two hours after it was put into place as a precaution - after the altercation on the bus, the suspect ran, and school officials determined there wasn’t a threat on the school. But in that time, parents and students undoubtedly felt that sickening feeling: Is it happening here?

More than 12 hours later, on a warm spring night in downtown Carbodnale, a fury of gunfire rang out at about 10 p.m. in the alleyway between Tres Hombres Mexican Restaurant and Bar and ABC Liquor. Ginger Golz, a contributing writer for The Southern, who also waits tables at Tres, wrote powerfully about the shock and chaos that cut through the crowded patio as stray bullets injured two people who were there in search of a good time. She summed up in her column what so many people who were downtown that night undoubtedly felt: How could this have happened here?

The two incidents were not directly related, according to Carbondale Police. But the proximity of the two incidents in time shook us all.

Police characterized both incidents as altercations among known acquaintances. In both cases, arguments turned potentially deadly when guns entered the mix.

The suspect in the bus incident was arrested the next day, and the 19-year-old now enters the criminal justice system charged with a felony of unlawful use of weapons.

Police on Thursday arrested the suspect in the downtown shooting, 27-year-old Jody Pullen Jr.

In the wake of violence, a community often asks itself - as it should - how did this happen? Why did this happen here?

A theme has emerged in this particular conversation as our community processes the information we have so far.

People have wrongly said - and often incorrectly say, when it comes to gun violence in Carbondale - that SIU students from Chicago are to blame. If only SIU would stop recruiting from Chicago, the violence would stop, they say.

In the case of the downtown shooting, this is ridiculously off-base. Pullen has lived in Carbondale for nearly a decade, at the very least, and appears to have no connection to SIU. None of the information we have at this point connects either incident to Chicago, or people from Chicago. Or the university, for that matter.

Invoking Chicago anytime a gun is fired in Carbondale helps no one. It only furthers stereotypes, and walks us two steps back as we attempt to move forward. There are plenty of legitimate questions to ask in our journey to seeking a solution to gun violence: How did the suspects get their guns? Why were they driven to use guns? Was there anything that could have been done to prevent this?

Carbondale is not, as it is often called in the wake of gun violence here, “little Chicago.” The violence that happens here is a product of our own community. Chicago has nothing to do with it. The issue of gun violence in Carbondale is Carbondale’s to solve. This is our violence. The suspects are the young men that our community has raised.

If we are to heal, if we are to find solutions, then we must ask the right questions. We must look within.

___

April 27, 2019

The (Springfield) State Journal-Register

Legislators need to be transparent in last weeks of spring session

The news earlier this month about the population in Illinois was grim, but not surprising.

The state as a whole lost 0.4 percent of its population from July 2017 to July 2018, bringing the population of Illinois to 12,741,080 as of last summer. Every major metropolitan area in Illinois saw population decline during that time, and only 16 of the state’s 102 counties saw an uptick in residents. Sangamon County had a decrease of 0.8 percent, which took us from 196,889 residents to 195,348. It was the fourth year in a row Sangamon County has lost population.

Population decline in Illinois is nothing new: The population of the state as a whole declined for the fifth year in a row, according to Census data that came out last December. Some of it can be chalked up fewer children being born as one of the largest generations in history, the baby boomers, starts to die out.

But the general state of affairs for Illinois - unbalanced state budgets (if there is a budget at all), huge stack of unpaid bills, high overall tax burden, massive unfunded pension liabilities at the state and local levels, and a perception of being unfriendly to businesses - are just a few realities that contribute to people choosing greener pastures to call home.

The state has to create a new trajectory for Illinois, and that means trying a different way of conducting business. The last five scheduled weeks of this year’s spring session of the General Assembly, which starts Tuesday, is an ideal time to start that new path. There are huge proposals on vital issues up for debate, and action seems likely on most, if not all, of them.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker needs to get his first spending plan approved. Pritzker has referred to his proposal as a “bridge budget,” as he believes a change in the state’s income tax structure needs to happen before Illinois can truly head toward fiscal stability. To do that, the constitution needs to be amended. The first step in that happening is having lawmakers approve putting the question before voters. Pritzker has been pushing hard for lawmakers to do so this spring (even though voters can’t weigh in on the change until November 2020).

His budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 only works if other proposals - specifically those involving raising more revenue - are approved too. Legalizing sports gambling and recreational marijuana are on the docket. Increases on taxes are possible for tobacco and vaping products, and video gaming, as well as adding taxes to plastic bags at stores. A much-needed capital plan to fix infrastructure seems likely - but paying for the billions in needed repairs is going to require revenue. An increase in the state’s share of the gas tax has been discussed.

The governor’s plan to stabilize the five statewide pension plans also will be considered. His proposal includes extending the 50-year payment plan by seven years to 2045; selling $2 billion in pension bonds; continuing a voluntary buyout program; and directing proceeds from selling state assets into pensions.

That’s a huge agenda to tackle with not a lot of time - and all of these items deserve honest discussion about their potential impacts. As lawmakers return and prioritize the mountains of legislation in front of them, we hope they do so with a mind toward transparency. If Pritzker truly wants to change the way business is done in Illinois, he will insist on that happening. It’s not in the public’s best interest for lawmakers to get a bill that is thousands of pages long one night and vote on it the next day.

If legislators pass laws that affect citizens’ pocketbooks, Illinois residents deserve to know and have time to weigh in.

