STERLING, Kan. (AP) - A Kansas sheriff and undersheriff were shot, one during a traffic stop and one during a shootout at a home.

According to a Kansas Bureau of Investigation statement, the Rice County undersheriff attempted to stop a car driven by 37-year-old David L. Madden just north of the Sterling city limits Monday at about 5:10 p.m. Madden, of Alden, had a warrant.

The release says that within thirty seconds of initiating the car stop, the undersheriff radioed dispatch that he’d been shot. He was shot four times and is in critical, but stable condition.

Following that shooting the Rice County sheriff tracked Madden to a residence in rural Rice County, southeast of Raymond. He and another sheriff’s deputy exchanged gunshots with the suspect and the sheriff was struck in the leg. He’s listed in good condition.

Kansas Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Melissa Underwood says law enforcement officers think they have the suspected shooter surrounded at the home.

