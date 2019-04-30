A New York Times op-ed columnist has reportedly advocated that pro-life students be attacked, spit on and kicked in the head.

When she was a student journalist at SUNY-Buffalo in the late-1990s, according to the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights, Michelle Goldberg cheered pro-choice demonstrators who attacked a “cemetery of the innocents,” a display of 4,000 wooden crosses to mark the daily number of abortions in the U.S.

According to League President William Donohue, quoting a 1999 New York Post column about an event “a few years” earlier, “Michelle Goldberg, a writer for the campus paper, urged readers to ‘do your part and spit at [pro-lifers]. Kick them in the head.’”

Ms. Goldberg attended SUNY-Buffalo and was born in 1975, meaning she’d’ve been there in the mid- and late-1990s.

In his column, titled “Should the NYT fire Michelle Goldberg?” Mr. Donohue noted that the columnist, who was hired by the Times in 2017, has a history of animus against Christians. He urged readers to “contact James Bennet, editorial page editor” of the Times.

“Should the New York Times employ an anti-Christian bigot who promotes violence against them? Would the Times employ an anti-gay bigot who promotes violence against homosexuals?” Mr. Donohue asked.

Mr. Donohue also noted that “Judge Brett Kavanaugh was condemned by many for what he allegedly did in high school. No one could corroborate any of the charges. Goldberg was in college, and we have indisputable evidence of her offenses.”

Emails from The Washington Times seeking comment from both Mr. Bennet and Danielle Rhoades Ha, the Times vice president of communications, were not returned Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.