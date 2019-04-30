Russia is likely to interfere in U.S. elections for decades to come, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned.

Speaking Monday at an event in D.C., President Trump’s top diplomat said “of course” Russia remains a persistent threat to the U.S. electoral system.

“It goes without saying they were a threat to our elections in 1974, they interfered in our elections in the ‘80s,” Mr. Pompeo said during an event at the Council on Foreign Relations hosted by The Hill.

“The fact that this town seemed shocked by the fact the Russians don’t care for us — in that case the Soviet Union — I find stunning,” he said. “I mean, this is reported. It’s in books. You can see the Russian efforts over an extended period of time. And we should expect in 2050 the Russians will be at it still.”

Mr. Pompeo, a former senator and the Trump administration’s first CIA director, warned that Russia is likely to continue meddling in U.S. affairs on the heels of the head of the FBI addressing concern days earlier.

Russia attempted to interfere in the 2016 U.S. elections by using state-sponsored hackers and internet “trolls” to attack the race and especially the White House campaign of Mr. Trump’s opponent, former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, according to federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

The FBI and Department Homeland Security subsequently warned prior to the 2018 midterms in November about efforts by Russia and other adversaries “to undermine confidence in democratic institutions and influence public sentiment and government policies.”

Recalling those efforts last week, FBI Director Christopher Wray said foreign efforts to meddle in U.S. affairs is no longer “just an election cycle threat.”

“It’s pretty much a 365-days-a-year threat and that has absolutely continued,” Mr. Wray said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied interfering in U.S. election as recently as following the release this month of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report detailing Moscow’s meddling in the 2016 race.

Mr. Putin called the probe “total nonsense aimed mainly at the domestic audience and used in the domestic political struggle in the U.S.”

