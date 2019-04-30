PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities are investigating the discovery of a dead body in a Phoenix canal.
Phoenix police say the body was found just before noon Tuesday.
No other details have been released yet.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and the cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.