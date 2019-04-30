Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly sent a note to Attorney General William Barr declaring himself unhappy with Mr. Barr’s release of a four-page summation of the probe.

According to a report in the Washington Post, which reviewed a copy of the letter, Mr. Mueller believed Mr. Barr’s March 24 note, released weeks before the full report was, “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the probe.

Mr. Barr had announced that Mr. Mueller found no evidence of collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 election and could not conclude obstruction of justice had occurred — which Mr. Trump promptly called a complete vindication.

But on March 27, the Post reported, Mr. Mueller wrote a heretofore unknown letter to the Justice Department about the public discussion of the probe’s outcome that took aback department officials.

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this office’s work and conclusions,” Mr. Mueller wrote. “There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Mr. Mueller suggested that the entire 448-page report be released, with redactions for various legal and investigative reasons.

The redaction process “need not delay release of the enclosed materials. Release at this time would alleviate the misunderstandings that have arisen and would answer congressional and public questions about the nature and outcome of our investigation,” Mr. Mueller claimed.

Citing “law enforcement officials,” the Post reported that the two men had a 15-minute private conversation the next day, March 28.

According to the officials, Mr. Barr pushed Mr. Mueller on the matter of whether he thought the four-page account of the report’s conclusions was inaccurate. Mr. Mueller agreed it was not but still thought the media coverage was misconstruing the investigation.

Mr. Barr will be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, testifying to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

