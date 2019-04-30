CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina’s governor has vowed to take a hard look at how to keep guns away from universities and schools after a fatal shooting at a campus.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, addressed reporters near the University of North Carolina-Charlotte campus hours after a gunman killed two and wounded four others.

He said students shouldn’t fear for their lives, nor parents fear for their children’s safety when they go off to school. He said: “This violence has to stop.”

He didn’t provide specifics other than to say he planned to review everything involved in the shooting and work on ways to prevent others from happening.

