SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A former Utah high school English teacher who has been in prison for the last four years for sexually abusing three students has been granted parole.

Utah Board of Pardons and Parole spokesman Dennis Moxon said Tuesday that 39-year-old Brianne Altice will be released Sept. 10. He says that is four months earlier than sentencing guidelines suggested Altice should serve.

Altice told the board earlier this month at a hearing that she now had the confidence needed to never make the same mistakes again. She was given credit for behavior in prison and for completing prison programs.

She has imprisoned since January 2015 after she pleaded guilty to three counts of forcible sexual abuse stemming from sexual relationships with male students who were 16 or 17 at the time.

