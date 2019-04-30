VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida teen has been detained after posting threats against a school on social media.
Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that the Vero Beach High School student was detained off-campus Monday.
An Indian River County school district spokeswoman says the student had been seen on campus but was later detained by sheriff’s deputies off school grounds. The sheriff’s office says no weapons were involved or recovered.
Officials say the high school and a nearby learning center were briefly placed on a precautionary status where classes proceeded normally but not a full lockdown.
___
Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.