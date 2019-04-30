Multiple Charlotte TV stations have identified the suspect in the fatal shooting attacks on the local branch of the University of North Carolina.

The Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC first identified the suspect as Trystan Andrew Terrell, a history student at the university.

Another reporter at Channel 9 said the suspect is 22 years old.

Sources tell me shooting suspect is Trystan Andrew Terrell, 22 years old. @wsoctv https://t.co/GuHHX99KlD — Allison Latos (@AllisonWSOC9) April 30, 2019

Shortly afterward, WCNC, the city’s NBC affiliate, reported similarly.

At least two people were killed in the early evening attack near the Kennedy Hall building, multiple Charlotte TV stations reported.

Two people were reportedly taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and two others with more superficial wounds.

There was no immediate identification of the victims.

Police confirmed only that a suspect was in custody, though video footage shared by multiple Charlotte TV stations showed a person hooded and handcuffed being taken from the scene.



The campus was declared safe Tuesday evening, with police saying that there is no reason to believe there is another suspect at large. They continued to sweep campus buildings, though, to find people sheltering in place.

WSOC reporter Joe Bruno tweeted out a photo of the suspect and described his processing Tuesday evening.

“The suspect was just taken into police headquarters. He turned his head and said something and appeared to smile as he was being led in,” he wrote on Twitter.

