WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State Police say two troopers fatally shot a woman in McDowell County.
News outlets report a statement from the agency says the troopers have been placed on leave pending an investigation.
The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the shooting happened Sunday night outside of Welch.
The Gazette-Mail reports a police spokesman declined to release any more details.
