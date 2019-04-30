By - Associated Press - Tuesday, April 30, 2019

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State Police say two troopers fatally shot a woman in McDowell County.

News outlets report a statement from the agency says the troopers have been placed on leave pending an investigation.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the shooting happened Sunday night outside of Welch.

The Gazette-Mail reports a police spokesman declined to release any more details.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide