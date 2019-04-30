ALBION, Ind. (AP) - A Fort Wayne woman has pleaded guilty to her role in a double-slaying that occurred during an attempt to retrieve a Prada purse worth nearly $10,000.
Twenty-five-year-old Kyra Frost pleaded guilty Friday to assisting a criminal. She’ll face a maximum 8-year prison sentence when she’s sentenced July 16.
The (Kendallville) News-Sun reports Frost was among three people charged in connection with the March 2018 killings of 30-year-old Justin Adams and 39-year-old Amanda Feldstein at an apartment in Ligonier (lihg-uh-NEER’).
Authorities say 36-year-old Michael Johnson fatally shot the victims during the trio’s attempt to retrieve a Prada purse taken from his car. He was convicted of murder and other charges and sentenced to 170 years.
Thirty-one-year-old Tiffani Cox received an 8-year sentence after pleading guilty to aiding in attempted armed robbery.
