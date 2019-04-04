ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire State Police say they’ve arrested a couple suspected in an armed home invasion.

A homeowner in Alexandria told police a man and a woman wearing ski masks entered Thursday, and one had a handgun. They left with an undetermined amount of cash.

A short time later, police got a report of a motor vehicle collision, and learned that the occupants had fled.

State police deployed a K-9, which led them to a building. The dog bit a woman identified as 23-year-old Jessica Evans. Police also later found 36-year-old Matthew Gedney inside the building.

Both were charged with robbery and were expected to be arraigned in Grafton County Superior Court. It wasn’t immediately known if they had lawyers.

