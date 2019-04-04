The FBI said Thursday that a “teen” claiming to be Timmothy Pitzen is not the long-missing boy.

DNA tests proved the man to 23-year-old Brian Rini of Medina, Ohio, Newport Police Chief Tom Collins told ABC News on Thursday.

Ohio prison records indicate the man was released from a correctional institution last month after serving a sentence for burglary and vandalism. https://t.co/jzR1qYdhVx pic.twitter.com/iO3HAku6st — WCPO (@WCPO) April 4, 2019

Timmothy would 14 today if he were alive.

He has been missing since 2011, when his blood was found in the back seat of his mother’s SUV after she was found dead, an apparent suicide.

“To be clear, law enforcement has not and will not forget Timmothy, and we hope to one day reunite him with his family,” an FBI spokesman said in a written statement, according to WCPO, the ABC affiliate in Cincinnati. “Unfortunately, that day will not be today.”

Citing state prison records, WCPO reported that Mr. Rini recently served time in prison for burglary and vandalism and was released only last month. He has not been charged with a crime regarding his claim to be Timmothy, the chief said.

Mr. Rini was found Wednesday in Newport, Kentucky, telling police he was Timmothy and had just escaped from two kidnappers earlier in the day.

Kara Jacobs, Timmothy’s aunt, asked that people pray for Mr. Rini and said the family is confident that they will be reunited with the missing boy regardless of this dashed hope.

“We know that you are out there somewhere, Tim, and we will never stop looking for you, praying for you and loving you,” she said.

Grandmother Alana Anderson said at the same Thursday press conference that “I feel so sorry for the young man. He obviously had a horrible time and felt the need to say he was someone else and hope that they can find his family.”

