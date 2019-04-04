Police have arrested a suspect in a North Dakota quadruple homicide that occurred on Monday.

Mandan Police said at a press conference late Thursday that Chad Isaak is being held on four counts of felony murder.

The owner of RJR Maintenance & Management and three of his employees were the victims.

Chief Jason Ziegler said Thursday evening that Mr. Isaak lived in a trailer park run by RJR Management and Maintenance but did not elaborate on whether the motive for the killings grew out of that fact.

The victims, who were shot or stabbed, were RJR owner Robert Faker, and employees Adam Fuehrer, and married couple Lois and William Cobb.

“I don’t know how it happened,” Briann Miller told the Associated Press. “I’m left in the dark still. None of this makes any sense. All I know is my parents are gone.”

According to McLean County Sheriff JR Kerzmann, the suspect was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop.

The suspect was arrested while driving a white pickup truck. News reports earlier this week said surveillance footage showed a similar truck pull in to RJR the morning of the killings.

