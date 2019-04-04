UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say an Ohio man who spent 39 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit has been charged with killing one worker and injuring another in a construction zone outside Cleveland.

University Heights police said Wednesday that 64-year-old Wiley Bridgeman has been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and failing to stop after an accident. Court records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

Police say the Richfield man drove into the construction zone around 3 a.m. last Thursday, struck the men, and then continued driving 4 miles before crashing.

The worker who was killed has been identified as 54-year-old David Sollars, of Rocky River.

Bridgeman remains hospitalized. He and two other men were exonerated in 2014 for the 1975 slaying of a salesman in Cleveland.

