Immigration officials say the nearly 300 people arrested at a Texas technology repair company came to the U.S. from 15 different countries on multiple continents.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has released nearly two-thirds of the more than 280 people who did not have legal authorization to work in this country. They worked at CVE Technology Group refurbishing used cellphones.

Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger says 110 of the people are being held in federal detention centers in Texas. The rest were given a date to appear in immigration court and released for “humanitarian reasons,” such as being the sole caregiver for a child or having a serious illness.

Berger says her staff conducted the large operation without drawing agents from other jurisdictions.

A phone message seeking comment with CVE was not immediately returned.

