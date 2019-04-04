DUQUESNE, Pa. (AP) - Authorities say a jitney driver who fatally shot a passenger who was trying to rob him won’t face charges.

Allegheny County police say the shooting occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The 73-year-old driver had picked up a 33-year-old man and another passenger in Duquesne. While on the road, authorities say the man pulled out a gun and struck the driver while demanding money.

After the driver and the man got out of the car, authorities say the jitney driver took out his own gun and shot the would-be robber. The other passenger then fled on foot.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the jitney driver legally owned the gun and had a valid concealed carry permit for it. His name wasn’t released.

