President Trump late Thursday said he will nominate U.S. Treasurer Jovita Carranza to lead the Small Business Administration.

If confirmed, Ms. Carranza would replace Linda McMahon, the former pro wrestling executive who is resigning from her role as SBA administrator to work on Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign.

Ms. Carranza has served as treasurer, a key official within the Treasury Department, since early 2017. She previously served as a deputy SBA administrator during President George W. Bush’s second term.

“Jovita was a great Treasurer of the United States – and I look forward to her joining my Cabinet!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The SBA is an agency that supports small business through a variety of activities, including lending and recovery from disasters.

Ms. Carranza grew up in Illinois in a Mexican-American family and worked her way up the ranks in the UPS company before serving in government.

She’s been recognized as a prominent business leader in the Hispanic community.

