MARYSVILLE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities say Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents served search warrants at several locations in Marysville, including at the Marshall County Clerk’s Office.
KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood told The Topeka Capital-Journal the warrants were related to an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged conduct by an employee of the clerk’s office.
She said more information would be released if the investigation leads to an arrest or charges.
Additional details weren’t immediately released.
