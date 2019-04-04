Police say they have detained a person of interest in the investigation into the killings of four people at a North Dakota business.

Mandan police said in a release Thursday evening that investigators are following up on a tip that led them to Washburn, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Mandan.

Police released no further information and say it’s an ongoing investigation.

The bodies of an owner and three employees were found early Monday at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan, just outside Bismarck. Police haven’t said how they were killed or suggested a possible motive.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation and McLean County Sheriff’s Office are also investigating the case.

