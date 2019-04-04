President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen says he has new information to offer Democrats if authorities reduce or delay his upcoming three-year prison sentence.

In a letter to lawmakers Thursday, Cohen’s attorneys say he has discovered substantial files on a hard drive that could be helpful to investigations into the president.

The hard drive is said to include over 14 million files, which consist of all e-mails, voice recordings, images and attachments from Cohen’s computers and phones, his attorneys Lanny Davis, Michael Monico and Carly Chocron wrote.

“To date, Mr. Cohen has located several documents that we believe have significant value to the various congressional oversight and investigation committees,” Cohen’s attorneys wrote.

In exchange, Cohen is seeking congressional help to persuade the Southern District of New York to allow him more time before reporting to jail so he can review the files. He is also asking for a reduced prison sentence, while he “is fully cooperating with prosecutors and Congress.

Cohen is also asking top Democrats on the committees to write letters to prosecutors with the Southern District of New York outlining his cooperation. They say Cohen only recently discovered the hard drive.

“[W]ith 30 days left before he surrenders to prison, time is no longer a luxury he is capable of,” Cohen’s lawyers added.

Cohen was sentenced last year for three years in prison for financial crimes, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress. He appeared before three congressional panels earlier this year, accusing Mr. Trump of financial fraud and orchestrating hush money payments to women who alleged affairs with the president.

