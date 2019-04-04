HONOLULU (AP) - A Micronesia government official has pleaded guilty to a federal bribery charge in Hawaii.

Master Halbert, 44, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Honolulu Tuesday to conspiring to launder bribe money he accepted from the president of a Hawaii civil engineering company.

Authorities say Halbert accepted a bribe from Frank James Lyon of Lyon Associates Inc. in Honolulu in exchange for $7.8 million in government contracts.

Reports say Halbert was a civil aviation assistant secretary in the Federated States of Micronesia and is the son-in-law of Micronesia President Peter Christian.

Authorities say Halbert faces a maximum 20-year prison term at his sentencing in July and is prohibited from leaving Oahu while free on bond.

Records indicate Lyon has pleaded guilty to bribery and faces a maximum five-year prison sentence.

