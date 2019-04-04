BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Authorities say more than 500 citations were issued during a month-long enforcement campaign to catch impaired drivers.

Of the 543 total citations, 88 were alcohol-related, including 57 arrests for driving under the influence. Officials say there were another 31 arrests or citations for other alcohol-related violations such as open container or consumption by a minor, as well as six drug-related arrests.

The enforcement effort by law enforcement agencies statewide ran the entire month of March.

