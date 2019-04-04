PARK FOREST, Ill. (AP) - A newspaper says an ex-convict was elected to a library board in suburban Chicago, despite an Illinois law that says felons aren’t eligible for a local office.

The Daily Southtown reports that Marcus Hampton was one of two candidates for two seats Tuesday on the Park Forest Library Board. The newspaper, citing state records, says he has a long record of felonies and was last released from prison in 2016.

In 2010, Hampton was convicted in the death of a pedestrian in Matteson. The man’s body was discovered two days later in a different area.

Hampton couldn’t be reached for comment after his election victory.

The Illinois attorney general’s office says residents can file a complaint with their state’s attorney if they believe Hampton is ineligible.

