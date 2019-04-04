PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a 2-year-old girl has been shot in the head in Salem, Oregon.
KATU reports that police were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Wednesday. The girl was flown to a Portland hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No other details were immediately available.
