KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) - Police in Florida say a suspect in a child porn case fatally shot himself after officers removed his two children from his car.
According to Kissimmee police, officer tried to make a traffic stop on Wednesday evening after recognizing 48-year-old Luis Valentin as a suspect in a child porn case.
Orlando television stations report that officers took two children - ages 7 and 11 - from the car just before Valentin shot himself.
No one else was injured in the incident. No additional details were released.
An investigation continues.
