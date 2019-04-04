The Washington Redskins are inviting fans to Redskins‘ Draft Night Presented by 7-Eleven on April 25, the night of the first round of the NFL Draft, at The Anthem in the District.

Past draft parties were often held at FedEx Field, but this year, the Redskins will take over The Anthem, the concert venue in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood of Washington that opened in 2017.

Attendance is free, but tickets are required and can be reserved on the Redskins‘ website.

Several current Redskins are slated to make appearances for autographs and pictures, including Adrian Peterson, Chris Thompson, Jonathan Allen, Matt Ioannidis, Ryan Anderson, Trey Quinn and Tim Settle.

The Washington Redskins Marching Band and the team’s cheerleaders will also perform at a “pre-party” at 5:30 at Transit Pier. The Anthem will open its doors at 6:30, with the party beginning at 8.

