WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police say a detective was charged with misdemeanor battery after an incident with a co-worker.

Police spokesman Charley Davidson said in a news release Thursday that Rick Craig was placed on unpaid leave until investigators determine whether he violated police department policies.

Davidson did not provide details of the event.

The Wichita Eagle reports court documents say that between April 1 and May 30, 2018, Craig contacted another person in a “rude, insulting or angry manner.”

Sedgwick County District Judge David Dahl issued a protective order that forbids Craig from contacting the co-worker.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office investigated the incident.

