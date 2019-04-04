WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A 20-year-old Wichita man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of a man during a marijuana deal.

KAKE-TV reports Mark Holley III was convicted in January of first-degree murder and six other charges in the April 2017 shooting death of 18-year-old D’Shaun Smith.

Holley will be eligible for parole after 25 years. District Judge Stephen Ternes added more than 10 years to be served after Holley completes the life sentence.

Investigators believe Smith and a woman met Holley to buy marijuana. Instead, Holley tried to rob them and shot Smith, who died in his car.

