LONDONDERRY, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general says authorities are investigating the death of a woman in Londonderry.

He says the death is considered suspicious.

The woman’s name has not been released.

An autopsy was planned later Friday.

Further information was not immediately available.

