OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - The man convicted along with his uncle in a Wisconsin slaying that was featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” has been moved to a less secure prison.

State Department of Correction records show Brendan Dassey was moved this week from the maximum-security Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage to the Oshkosh Correctional Institution, a medium security prison.

Dassey is serving a life sentence for helping his uncle, Steven Avery, sexually assault and kill Teresa Halbach in 2005. Dassey was 16 at the time and has argued for years that investigators coerced him into a confession.

Corrections officials say inmates are reviewed annually to determine their needs and best placement. Dassey attorney Laura Nirider says he earned the transfer because of good behavior and will have more freedom and job opportunities.

