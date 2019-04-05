TROY, N.Y. (AP) - A Schenectady man charged with killing two women and two children in an upstate New York apartment has pleaded guilty to murder.

Justin Mann pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Rensselaer County Court on Friday for his role in the killings just before Christmas 2017 in Troy. The women and children were found bound with their throats slashed.

Mann and James White were charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Shanta Myers, 11-year-old Jeremiah Myers, 5-year-old Shanise Myers and 22-year-old Brandi Mells. White will stand trial on April 29.

Under terms of his plea deal, Mann will serve four concurrent prison terms of 25 years to life. A first-degree murder conviction carries a maximum penalty of life in prison without possibility of parole.

